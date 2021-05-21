Home

Rugby League

Koroisau makes NSW Origin squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 10:29 pm

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been named in the New South Wales Blues State of Origin squad.

The Penrith number nine has been in superb form recently and presents the biggest threat to Damien Cook’s spot in the NSW side, especially given the significant number of Panthers in the squad.

But the 28-year-old Koroisau is more likely to earn his debut as an 18th man as he has been named with Souths centre Campbell Graham as reserves.

Koroisau is not the only Bati or former national rep in the Blues 19 men squad announced by coach Brad Fitler.

Knights prop Daniel Saifiti who scored the winning try against Manly a few hours earlier and Tariq Sims are also in the side.

Origin 1 will be held next Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria.

