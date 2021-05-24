Koroisau, Kikau included in Panthers starting line-up

Fiji Bati reps Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau have been included again in the Panthers starting line-up for toinght’s NRL clash against the Titans.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary’s has named the same 17 that downed the Raiders last week.

Chris Smith and Christian Crichton both still remain on the extended bench.

Meanwhile, Titans Jayden Campbell who played reserve grade last week returns from a rib injury.

Justin Holbrook’s has been dropped from the squad yesterday when it was cut to 19 players.

A new-look backline sees AJ Brimson take over from Jamayne Isaako at fullback, Will Smith go to five-eighth and Patrick Herbert return to centre. Corey

Thompson came onto the wing on Thursday in place Phil Sami (knee).

The Panthers will face the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium, in Gold Coast, Australia at 8pm.