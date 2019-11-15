Koroisau, Kikau help Panthers beat Broncos

Fijian internationals, Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau helped Panthers beat Brisbane Broncos 25-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

The Panthers have made it 12 wins in a row with a hard-fought victory to stay on top of the points table.

A first minor premiership since 2003 is now all but secured and Ivan Cleary’s men will be hoping they can emulate the Class of ’03 by adding the Provan Summons Trophy to the Giltinan Shield.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing though as Brisbane aimed up early and were rewarded with the game’s first try in the 10th minute through Kotoni Staggs.

It took Penrith 25 minutes to open their account through Josh Mansour and a penalty goal soon after to Nathan Cleary made it 8-6.

Cleary then laid on a try for returning back-rower Kurt Capewell with a perfectly placed grubber in the 37th minute and the ladder leaders looked comfortable at 14-6.

Cleary was at it again in the 56th minute when he produced his 16th try assist of the season with a grubber for Jarome Luai to score.

The Broncos hit back seven minutes later when Tom Dearden put Jordan Riki into a hole and the back-rower powered 40 metres to grab his first try in the NRL.

That’s where the Broncos’ challenged ended though as Panthers winger Brian To’o finished off good lead-up work by Api Koroisau, Cleary and Dylan Edwards to stretch the lead to 24-12.

Cleary took the opportunity for some field goal practice in the 75th minute and slotted an extra point to make it 25-12.

The Broncos have now lost eight on the bounce and will drop to last on the ladder if the Bulldogs can beat the Titans on Saturday.

[Source: NRL]