Koroisau is best defender in NRL after nine rounds

Fiji Bati star and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau is the best defender in the NRL after nine rounds.

Koroisau has made 457 tackles in nine games and Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook is second with 442 tackles.

The 26-year-old Koroisau’s tackle efficiency is 91.6% after playing the full 80 minutes in six outings out of nine games for the Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroisau is also rated the second best hooker in the NRL at the moment behind Storm and Kangaroos star Cameron Smith.

Meanwhile, Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will team up again for the Panthers when they take on the Cowboys at 6:05pm on Sunday and the match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.