Rugby League

Koroisau in Panthers reserve list

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:36 am

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been named in the Panthers team list for round seven of the NRL.

Koroisau was expected to return in round eight but has been named in this week’s reserves.

The 28-year-old had been on the sideline for six weeks after suffering a broken wrist in round one.

Fellow Bati, Viliame Kikau is on the run on list.

The Panthers and the Knights open round seven of competition tomorrow at 9.50pm.

