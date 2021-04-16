Koroisau in Panthers reserve list

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been named in the Panthers team list for round seven of the NRL.

Koroisau was expected to return in round eight but has been named in this week’s reserves.

The 28-year-old had been on the sideline for six weeks after suffering a broken wrist in round one.

Article continues after advertisement

Fellow Bati, Viliame Kikau is on the run on list.

The Panthers and the Knights open round seven of competition tomorrow at 9.50pm.