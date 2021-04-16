Home

Koroisau en route to recovery

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 11:13 am
Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau. [File Photo]

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been cleared to do some skills training post-surgery.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined for six weeks after suffering a broken wrist in round one of the NRL.

Panthers physio Pete Green says Koroisau will progress through various stages of training before he can be given the green-light to hit the turf.

Meanwhile round six of the NRL continues today starting with the Sea Eagles battling the Titans at 5pm, the Rabbitohs take on the West Tigers at 7.30pm before the Raiders face the Eels at 9.35pm.

