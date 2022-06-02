Koroisau earns back Blues spot

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau, [Source: News.com.au]

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau will start for the Penrith Panthers in tomorrows match against the Bulldogs despite being named in the extended Blues squad.

Koroisau has earned his spot back into the NSW side and Brad Fittler’s trust through a heart-to-heart and superb on-field form.

There were fears that his COVID bubble breach last year had ended his Origin hopes for good.

But Fittler told The Herald on Monday that Koroisau has proved himself both privately and publicly, not least in putting the off-field drama aside to help lead Penrith’s premiership charge and impressive start to 2022.

Koroisau is back in NSW camp for the first time since being slugged with a two-game ban and $50,000 in combined NRL and NSWRL fines for bringing a woman into the Blues’ team hotel the night before Origin II last season.

The Panthers will face the Bulldogs tomorrow at 9.55pm.