Koroisau back for Panthers

New South Wales Blues squad member Apisai Koroisau has been included in the Panthers side to play this weekend in round 15 of NRL.

Koroisau was part of the Blues squad as an 18th man last night in game one of the State of Origin.

However, Koroisau’s Panthers and Blues stars Nathan Cleary, Brian To’o and Jerome Luai are on an extended bench.

Cleary suffered a facial laceration in the first half of Origin I and had to be stitched up at half-time but the star playmaker has been cleared of any structural damage to his cheek.

The Panthers play the Sharks tomorrow at 9:55pm.