Koroisau guides Panthers to victory

Fijian International Apisai Koroisau assisted the Panthers win in a fast furious encounter against the West Tigers last night.

Koroisau’s long-range break led to fullback Dylan Edwards match-winning try against the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium in Australia.

Edwards had the last laugh when he crossed over the Tigers score line with seven minutes remaining in the game to give Panthers the 19-12 win.

Koroisau was also reported for a tackle that forced Tiger’s Luciano Leilua from the field with a concussion.

Fijian and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau jolting the ball loose from Tigers opposite Luke Garner in the second tackle of the match also led to Penrith centre Stephen Crichton scoring.

Kikau then went from try creator to try stopper when he halted Joey Leilua on the Panthers line before appearing to have scored at the other end in the 10th minute.

In other matches, the Brisbane Broncos lost to Warriors 26- 16 at the Central Coast Stadium last night.

Today’s NRL match, the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm but before that the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.