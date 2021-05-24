Koroisau and Sims return from suspensions

Two Fiji Bati reps who were recently suspended will be back in action for their respective NRL clubs this week.

New South Wales Origin reps Tariq Sims and Apisai Koroisau returns from suspensions after missing round 23.

Sims is back for the Dragons while Koroisau will put on his Panthers number nine jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 10:05pm tomorro while the Dragons meet Roosters at 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tonight the Titans host defending champions Melbourne Storm tomorrow at 9:50pm.