Koroisau and Blake in semi-finals Team of the Week

Two Fiji Bati reps have made the NRL semi-finals Team of the Week.

Panthers hooker, Apisai Koroisau and Eels centre, Waqa Blake are amongst the best picks from week two of the preliminary finals.

Koroisau received a total vote of 48 percent and earns himself the place as the best-performed hooker of the week.

Blake who scored the only try for Parammata in the epic match against the Panthers on Saturday shares the centre position with Manly’s Morgan Harper.

The Sea Eagles after a thrilling performance against the Roosters on Friday, dominated with eight players making the team.

Meanwhile, tickets for the historic NRL grand-final have been sold out with more still to come.

The first semi-final clash kicks off on Friday at 9.50pm with the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles.

On Saturday, the Panthers face the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]