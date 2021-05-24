Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Koroisau after second NRL title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 5:16 am

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau is the only Penrith Panthers player who has experienced winning an NRL title.

Koroisau did it with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014 when he was called in to replace the suspended Isaac Luke in the grand final against Canterbury Bulldogs.

Coincidentally, the 28-year-old will line up against some of his former premiership-winning mates in the likes of Adam Reynolds, Alex Johnston, and Tom Burgess.

Article continues after advertisement

In a press conference yesterday, Luke said he would keep one eye on his former hooker understudy.

Speaking to nrl.com, Luke said in the lead-up to the grand final last year Koroisau spoke about how the 2014 grand final was Luke’s and not his.

However, Luke texted Koroisau and said to ‘never say that to anyone else again’.

Luke says Koroisau is someone he calls his little brother and he gets another chance at a grand final.

The NRL grand final between the Panthers and Rabbitohs will be held on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.