Koroisau after second NRL title

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau is the only Penrith Panthers player who has experienced winning an NRL title.

Koroisau did it with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014 when he was called in to replace the suspended Isaac Luke in the grand final against Canterbury Bulldogs.

Coincidentally, the 28-year-old will line up against some of his former premiership-winning mates in the likes of Adam Reynolds, Alex Johnston, and Tom Burgess.

In a press conference yesterday, Luke said he would keep one eye on his former hooker understudy.

Speaking to nrl.com, Luke said in the lead-up to the grand final last year Koroisau spoke about how the 2014 grand final was Luke’s and not his.

However, Luke texted Koroisau and said to ‘never say that to anyone else again’.

Luke says Koroisau is someone he calls his little brother and he gets another chance at a grand final.

The NRL grand final between the Panthers and Rabbitohs will be held on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.