Koroisau accused of biosecurity breach during Blues camp

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau is under NRL investigation regarding alleged COVID-19 breaches involving an unregistered female guest while he was in the New South Wales Origin bubble.

The NRL Integrity Unit has begun inquiries into the matter in which Koroisau allegedly brought a woman into the Blues camp leading up to and after Origin Two in Brisbane in late June.

Koroisau did not play in game two but acted as the 18th man and was a full-time member of the Blues squad before making his debut in the series finale.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary this morning said at this stage Koroisau was set to take his place against Brisbane tomorrow night despite the investigation but was unsure whether he would be allowed to play.

According to the NRL, Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V’landys said that anyone found guilty of breaching the biosecurity protocols would face hefty sanctions.

However, V’landys says for Koroisau, it’s an allegation at this stage and they only became aware of it yesterday.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says once the NRL finalizes anything, then the club will make a statement regarding the matter.

[Source: nrl.com]