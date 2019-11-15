Korbin Sims signs with England club Hull KR

Fiji Bati forward Korbin Sims has signed a two-year contract with England rugby league club Hull Kingston Rovers.

The former Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and St. George star who appeared over 140 times in the NRL, will be making the move to Hull’s East Coast next year.

Sims says he is excited about the opportunity and to be able to play on England ground.

The 28-year-old powerhouse says playing for Hull KR will help further his football career.

Tony Smith 🤝 Korbin Sims A new fans favourite inbound. 🛬 pic.twitter.com/IB1Gh20OSe — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) November 19, 2020

[Source: hullkr.co.uk]