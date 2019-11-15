Knights stuns the Raiders

The Newcastle Knights stunned the Canberra Raiders 34-18 at Campbelltown to continue their unbeaten start to 2020.

Newcastle have underlined their growing reputation as the NRL’s big improvers with an impressive upset win.

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best combined superbly for the Knights win over the Raiders.

The Knights scored three tries in the space of 12 minutes either side of half-time to open up a 28-6 lead.

Maroons fullback Ponga and teen sensation Best were to the fore during a stirring opening 50 minutes, with both players scoring a try and having two try assists.

One of Best’s two assists came in the awarding of a penalty try to Enari Tuala three minutes before the break. He added a second try in the final minute to seal the 34-18 triumph.

There was a scuffle involving several players after Best’s final four-pointer with Knights international David Klemmer and Canberra forward Joseph Tapine heavily involved in the skirmish.

Despite falling behind by 22 points, the Raiders didn’t throw in the towel with Nick Cotric and Josh Papalii scoring in the space of five minutes midway through the second half to get the nominal home side for the day back in the contest at Campbelltown Stadium.

The loss drops the Raiders to a 3-1 record heading into their round five meeting with the Wests Tigers.

Of concern to the Knights was the sight of Ponga leaving the field for a HIA inside the final six minutes and Kurt Mann suffering a lower leg injury a minute later.

[Source: NRL]