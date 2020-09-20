Knights snare sixth after putting dreadful Dragons to the sword

The Knights are in pole position to secure a home final after trouncing the Dragons 36-12 on old boys’ day at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

A win over the Titans on Friday – or a Rabbitohs loss to the Roosters later that night – will give Newcastle hosting rights in week one of the playoffs.

Article continues after advertisement

Newcastle led 30-6 at half-time and, sadly for the Dragons, the score was a fair indication of what had taken place.

The hosts led 12-0 after eight minutes and never looked like losing from there.

Kalyn Ponga, Gehamat Shibasaki, Aidan Guerra, Daniel Saifiti and Enari Tuala crossed the stripe inside the opening 40 minutes.

The Dragons fared better in the second half, trading a try each with the Knights over the opening 29 minutes after the resumption. That ended when Tuala scored his second try for the day.

Zac Lomax converted his second try late in the contest to cut the final deficit to 24.

While the Knights still have plenty to play for, the end of the year cannot come quickly enough for the Dragons.