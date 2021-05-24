Knights’ horror injury crisis continues

The Knights’ horror injury crisis has claimed another two players.

Brodie Jones suffered an elbow injury while Hymel Hunt has a potential fractured cheekbone.

Jones is in doubt for the Round 8 clash with the Storm after going off with an elbow injury in the loss to the Eels.

Hunt has suspected fractured cheekbone, while returning from a knee injury in reserve grade.

Round seven continues tonight with Dragons facing Roosters at 6pm and Storm take on Warriors at 9pm.