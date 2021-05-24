Rugby League
Knights’ horror injury crisis continues
April 25, 2022 12:01 pm
The Knights’ horror injury crisis has claimed another two players.
Brodie Jones suffered an elbow injury while Hymel Hunt has a potential fractured cheekbone.
Jones is in doubt for the Round 8 clash with the Storm after going off with an elbow injury in the loss to the Eels.
Hunt has suspected fractured cheekbone, while returning from a knee injury in reserve grade.
Round seven continues tonight with Dragons facing Roosters at 6pm and Storm take on Warriors at 9pm.
