Knights forward to miss two games

Knights forward Pasami Saulo will miss two matches after the club announced he will take an early guilty plea over a dangerous contact charge.

Saulo, who came into contact with the legs of Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes as he was kicking the ball was facing a three-week ban if he challenged the charge at the judiciary and lost.

The Dragons will host the Roosters at 9:50pm on Thursday to kick start round 13 of the NRL.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm