Knights escape a narrow win over Sea Eagles

A combination of Kalyn Ponga and Enari Tuala put a huge hole in Manly’s finals hopes to give the Knights a 26-24 win in Newcastle.

The Sea Eagles went into the McDonald Jones Stadium match without the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Dylan Walker, Addin Fonua-Blake and Martin Taupau.

Manly fought bravely but now find themselves four points out of the top eight with just six matches remaining.

Ponga, who was his usual inventive self, created space for Tuala inside the final eight minutes and the powerful centre did the rest.

The Maroons star then converted to give his side the lead.

Manly took a four-point lead into the final 20 minutes after an opening hour in which the two sides took turns at holding the ascendancy.

The visitors had it in the first 20 minutes when Cade Cust and Daly Cherry-Evans scored before the Knights sprung into action.

In another NRL match played last night, The Wests Tigers edged the Bulldogs 29-28.