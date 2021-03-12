Knights and Broncos duos return for round two

Knights pair Bradman Best (ankle) and Kurt Mann (knee) are expected to face the Warriors after being cleared of serious damage.

Best has been cleared from an ankle injury while Mann has recovered from his knee injury.

Broncos duo Xavier Coates suffered a neck injury and John Asiata injured injuries on the shoulder and neck also in round one, but scan results came back with good news and they’re set to face the Titans after training well.

Sea Eagles five-eighth Kieran Foran copped a cork against the Roosters but should be fine to take on the Rabbitohs.

South Sydney middle forward Liam Knight missed the opening match due to concussion, but after resuming contact training he’s been included as a reserve, leaving the door ajar for a return.

Young Dragons winger Cody Ramsey limped off with an ankle issue in Sunday’s loss to the Sharks but has recovered well and is expected to play against the Cowboys on Saturday.