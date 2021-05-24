Rugby League
Knee injury sidelines Trbojevic
April 5, 2022 5:13 am
Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic will be sidelined for at least a month.
This is after scans confirmed he suffered medial ligament damage in Saturday’s win over the Raiders.
Trbojevic will undergo knee surgery this week with a hopeful return period of four weeks.
The Sea Eagles will travel to Newcastle on Thursday for a clash against the Knights with Brad Parker out due to COVID-19 and Dylan Walker with a knee injury also in doubt.
The match kicks-off at 9.50pm and it opens round five of competition.
