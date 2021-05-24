Knee injury sidelines Trbojevic

Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic will be sidelined for at least a month.

This is after scans confirmed he suffered medial ligament damage in Saturday’s win over the Raiders.

Trbojevic will undergo knee surgery this week with a hopeful return period of four weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sea Eagles will travel to Newcastle on Thursday for a clash against the Knights with Brad Parker out due to COVID-19 and Dylan Walker with a knee injury also in doubt.

The match kicks-off at 9.50pm and it opens round five of competition.

[Source: Nrl.com]