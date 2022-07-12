Klemmer hit with dangerous contact charge

[Source: NRL.com]

Newcastle forward David Klemmer has been hit with a Grade One dangerous contact charge, after being sent off the field on Friday night.

Following a fiery exchange with Keaon Koloamatangi, Klemmer made an 80th-minute tackle on Daniel Suluka-Fifita in which his forearm made contact with the Rabbitohs forward’s head as they went to the ground.

After consultation with the Bunker official, on-field referee Todd Smith sent him from the field.

Klemmer has entered an early guilty plea and been fined $1000.

The Knights will face Sea Eagles at 7.30pm.