Klemmer charges for dangerous tackle

David Klemmer [Source: Fox Sports]

Newcastle forward David Klemmer has been hit with a Grade One dangerous contact charge, after being sent off in the dying stages of his side’s loss to South Sydney last night.

Following a fiery exchange with Keaon Koloamatangi, Klemmer made an 80th-minute tackle on Daniel Suluka-Fifita in which his forearm made contact with the Rabbitohs forward’s head.

After consultation with the Bunker official, on-field referee Todd Smith sent him from the field.

Klemmer faces a $1,000 fine with an early plea.