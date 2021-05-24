Klemmer and Lee back for Knights

Newcastle Knights player Edrik Lee will return for the side in the NRL after 513 days since his last game at the elite level.

The 29 year old winger will return with David Klemmer who has overcome a knee injury suffered in a rousing round one victory over the Roosters in which he ran for 125 metres.

The Knights followed up that success with a victory over Wests Tigers but have found the going tough since then and are hoping the return of one big man and one big personality can turn their fortunes around.

Newcastle Knights will take on Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons at 6:05pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tonight Semi Valemei’s Raiders face the Cowboys at 9:05pm.