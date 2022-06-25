Kiwis too strong for Tonga

[Source: NRL.com]

New Zealand proved too strong beating Tonga 26-6 in their Pacific Test match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The Kiwis had a dream start in front of home fans with a third minute try by Storms scrum-half Jahrome Hughes.

Four minutes later they were in again through Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana for a 12-0 lead.

Tonga were back in the game when Sione Katoa crossed in the 14th minute with the try converted by Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs.

Ronaldo Mulitalo made sure New Zealand took a healthy lead at half-time scoring in the 30th minute for a 20-6 scoreline.

After a tense struggle to start the second half, Hughes stamped his class on the match with an inch perfect kick from 50 metres out that pulled up on the dead ball line.

From the ensuing line dropout the Kiwis grabbed their fourth try through Eels second rower Isaiah Papali’i.

