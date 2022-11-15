Kiwi Ferns and Jilaroos in WRLC final

[Source: Stuff.com]

The Kiwi Ferns have marched into their sixth-consecutive World Cup Final with a 20-6 win over tournament hosts England in York this morning.

After leading by just two points at half-time, Apii Nicholls and Mele Hufanga led a second-half charge to ensure the Kiwi Ferns continued their remarkable run of playing in every World Cup final since the tournament’s inception in 2000.

New Zealand will face Australia in the final on Sunday at 1.15 am.

Australia thrashed Papua New Guinea 82-0.