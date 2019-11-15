Kikau’s ongoing shoulder injury a concern for Panthers

The Penrith Panthers win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in round seven of the NRL last week came at a cost.

Some of the Panthers stars are nursing injuries and have yet to recover from their 20-12 win over the Bunnies four days ago.

One of them is Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau who has and ongoing shoulder injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Penrith players who are injured includes Josh Mansour, Nathan Cleary and Liam Martin.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm on Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

LOUD AND PROUD 🖤❤️💛💚 Another two points in the bag and this is how we celebrate!#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/1fslpFmaLX — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) June 25, 2020

Other matches on Saturday will see the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Storm host the Roosters at 8:50pm.

On Friday, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm and at 9:55pm the Eels meet the Cowboys.

You can watch the Eels/Cowboys clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.