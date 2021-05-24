Home

Rugby League

Kikau's family in support of Panthers star

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 3, 2021 5:10 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The family of Fijian rugby league star Viliame Kikau will be cheering their hearts out as his side takes on South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30pm.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kikau’s brother, Jope Kikau says the family has set up a projector for tonight as the family gathers at his Bau Landing home.

He adds they have also set up two venues to watch the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Jope Kikau says they are proud that his brother will be playing his second grand final for the Penrith side.

“For Vili to play his second NRL grand final, we are so proud of him and we are so excited, everyone here is excited, family and friends.”

Kikau says they talk everyday and have sent words of encouragement to the 26-year-old.

“We are just encouraging him to do what he is always doing and just play his heart out.”

Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers team will take on Rabbitohs at 8.30 tonight.

You can catch the live action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

