Kikau’s epic hit earns him NRL’s Tackle of the Week honors

Fiji Bati forward and Penrith Panthers sensation Viliame Kikau has locked in the most votes and is going home with the NRL’s Tackle of the Week honours.

This follows his mammoth hit on West Tigers Luke Garner in their round eight clash on Saturday.

Kikau has also been voted in the Team of the Week alongside fellow Bati Apisai Koroisau, Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

In this week’s NRL matches, the Roosters face the Cowboys at 9.50pm on Thursday.

The Warriors will meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm before the Bulldogs meet the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Finally, on Saturday, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm face the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons take on the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.