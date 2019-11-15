Home

Kikau to enter not guilty plea

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 4, 2020 4:20 pm
Fiji born Panthers ace Viliame Kikau

Fiji born Panthers ace Viliame Kikau will appear before the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night in an attempt to beat a dangerous throw charge.

The Penrith club announced today that their star second-rower would be entering a not guilty plea.

According to NRL.com, Kikau was charged with a grade one dangerous throw for a first-half tackle in Friday night’s 29-28 win over the Roosters.

Kikau was facing a one-week ban for the tackle on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves irrespective of whether he entered an early guilty plea or went to the judiciary and lost his case.

If he wins he will be free to play in the preliminary finals, but a loss at the judiciary would mean Penrith has the make the grand final for him to play again this year.

