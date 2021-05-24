Kikau scores in Panthers win

Fiji born Penrith Panthers star Viliame Kikau scored a try as his side beat West Tigers 30-16 in their NRL round 24 clash yesterday.

Penrith’s win keeps them in with a shot at the minor premiership, drawing them level with defending champions Melbourne on 42 competition points.

However, the Storm still enjoy a for and against advantage of more than 100 points.

The Panthers will require a Cronulla Sharks upset win against Melbourne in the final round and Penrith has to beat the Eels to lift the JJ Giltinan Shield as the top side after 25 rounds.

In another match yesterday, the Sea Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 36-18.

The final NRL round kicks off on Thursday with the Raiders playing the Roosters at 9:50pm.