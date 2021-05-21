Rugby League
Kikau scores in Panthers victory
May 23, 2021 6:14 pm
Viliame Kikau scores for the Panthers against the Rabbitohs [Source: NRL]
Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau scored a try to help the Panthers hammer the Rabbitohs 56-12 in their NRL clash.
But it was Matt Burton that starred for Penrith scoring a hat-trick and Nathan Cleary delivering a masterclass performance to destroy South Sydney.
Cleary had two tries, a pair of try assists and kicked 10 goals from 11 attempts.
The Panthers blew South Sydney off the park in the first half, racing to a 30-6 lead at the break.
The halfback then picked up a try assist as four-pointers to Viliame Kikau, Kurt Capewell and a Burton double followed before the Rabbitohs finally hit back late in the half with a try to Josh Mansour.
A try in each half, the second to five-eighth Cody Walker, was all that South Sydney could muster.
[Source: NRL]