Full Coverage
Rugby League

Kikau scores in Panthers victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 6:14 pm
Viliame Kikau scores for the Panthers against the Rabbitohs [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau scored a try to help the Panthers hammer the Rabbitohs 56-12 in their NRL clash.

But it was Matt Burton that starred for Penrith scoring a hat-trick and Nathan Cleary delivering a masterclass performance to destroy South Sydney.

Cleary had two tries, a pair of try assists and kicked 10 goals from 11 attempts.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers blew South Sydney off the park in the first half, racing to a 30-6 lead at the break.

The halfback then picked up a try assist as four-pointers to Viliame Kikau, Kurt Capewell and a Burton double followed before the Rabbitohs finally hit back late in the half with a try to Josh Mansour.

A try in each half, the second to five-eighth Cody Walker, was all that South Sydney could muster.

[Source: NRL]

