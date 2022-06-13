Kikau scores in Panthers big win

[pic:nrl.com]

Fiji Bati reps Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau played key roles as their Panthers side walloped Newcastle Knights 42-6 in their NRL round 14 clash yesterday.

Kikau also scored a try when he steamrolled Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga to cross on the left edge in the 12th minute.

Ponga landed heavily on his head as he tried to tackle Kikau and was forced from the field for failing a head injury assessment.

The Panthers’ State of Origin contingent of Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o and Liam Martin had plenty of good moments as the defending champions showed their class again.

To’o got a double while other tries were scored by Cleary, Crichton, Taylan May, and Izack Tago.

The Panthers did not make a mistake until the 45th minute, completing their first 23 sets.

In other NRL results yesterday, Sea Eagles thumped West Tigers 30-4 and Sharks beat Warriors 38-16.

Today the Bulldogs host the Eels at 6pm.