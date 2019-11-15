Kikau scores as Panthers thrash Sharks

Fijian international Viliame Kikau scored the first try as the Panthers thrashed the Sharks 38-12 in round 15 of the NRL clash.

Kikau scored just in the third minute to give Panthers a perfect start.

A powerhouse display by newly re-signed back-rower Liam Martin and a double to Josh Mansour in his 150th NRL game helped Penrith demolish Cronulla to extend their winning streak to 10 matches.

The Panthers are now three points clear at the top from Melbourne and Parramatta and look all but assured of their first minor premiership since 2003.

Panthers increased their lead through Josh Mansour in the 12th minute before Brent Naden scored their third try seven minutes later.

Sharks tried hard to fight back and was rewarded with a try to Jesse Ramien in the 27th minute.

Two minutes before the breather, Stephen Crichton scored the fourth try for the Panthers to take a 22-6 lead at halftime.

Panthers kicked-off the second half just the way they ended the first by scoring the first try after the breather in the 50th minute through Liam Martin to take the scores to 28-6.

Jarome Luai made it 34-6 six minutes later before Mansour scored his double to take the Panthers a 38-6.

Sharks managed to get a consolation try through Connor Tracey in the 74th minute for a 34-12 final score.

Nathan Cleary managed to convert five of the seven tries for the Panthers while Matt Moylan converted both the Sharks tries.