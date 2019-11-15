Kikau scores as Panthers beat Raiders

Fijian international Viliame Kikau scored the first try as the Panthers beat the Raiders 28-12 at the Panthers Stadium.

Kikau scored in the 10th minute to give Panthers an early 6-0 lead after Nathan Cleary’s successful conversion.

Liam Martin increased the hosts lead six minutes later for a 12-0 scoreline as Clearly managed to convert again.

Panthers scored two more tries before the breather to Stephen Crichton and Brent Naden for 24-0 halftime scoreline with Clearly managing to convert both the tries.

Raiders settled after the half time break and scored two tries in the second half through Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad as Jarrod Croker managed to convert both to narrow the scores.

Nathan Cleary had a 100 percent kicking managing to add extra points from two penalty goals for the final scores to read 28-12.

Penrith’s win takes them back to the top of the ladder ahead of a round 14 clash with the rejuvenated Warriors at the Central Coast.