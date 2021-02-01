Kikau scores a double as Panthers bury Manly at Lottoland

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau was lethal for the Penrith Panthers last night scoring a double in their 46-6 win over Manly at Lottoland.

The left edge combination of Kikau, Jarome Luai, and Brian To’o helped put a sorry Sea Eagles to a 40-point loss.

Luai set up three tries, Kikau and To’o each bagged doubles while makeshift left centre Matt Burton crossed for one as Manly’s right side defense was cut to ribbons ruthlessly.

The loss is Manly’s biggest ever at their home ground which was once a fortress but now holds few fears for visiting teams.

Kikau showed incredible hands to scoop up a Luai grubber that Manly failed to defuse to score in the 17th.

To’o also bagged his second from a superb Matt Burton long ball in the 24th.

Kikau crashed over for his second early in the second half and Burton made it five of six tries scored on the left edge when he cashed in on a period of sustained pressure in the 63rd minute.

The Panthers are now 4-0 for the season – the first time since 1997 they have won their opening four games.