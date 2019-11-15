Kikau returns, Koroisau still injured

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau will return for the Panthers against the Sea Eagles this weekend.

Kikau missed last week’s match against the Titans after sustaining a major calf injury during training.

But the 25-year-old will return in round 12.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary indicated Api Koroisau, Dean Whare and Dylan Edwards could be pushing for returns in round 13 but are unlikely to be risked.

Penrith reclaim top spot on the NRL ladder after the win over the Titans.

Meanwhile opening round 12, tomorrow the Dragons battles the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys take on the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

Sunday features two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]