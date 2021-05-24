Home

Rugby League

Kikau reportedly signs for Bulldogs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 19, 2021 2:22 pm
Viliame Kikau

The Bulldogs have reportedly landed the prized signature of Fiji Bati and Panthers star Viliame Kikau.

Fox Sports reports the Bulldogs have beaten the Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons, to pen a four-year deal from 2023 with one of NRL’s best edge forwards.

The contract is reportedly worth around $800,000 per season.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith officials were confident they’d keep the 26-year-old who has a close relation with Bulldogs coach and former panthers assistant Trent Barrett.

The Panthers were expected to retain Kikau, who has developed into one of the most talented forwards in the compeition.

Kikau has played 11 Test matches for the Fiji Bati.

