Kikau shines in Panthers win

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikaku starred in the Penrith Panthers 21-14 win against Suliasi Vunivalu’s Melbourne Storm last night in their NRL round six clash.

Kikau fought off injury to score the match-winner in his side’s win.

Kikau’s solo effort in the 63rd minute to field a Nathan Cleary kick on the full edged the Panthers ahead by a converted try to hand the Storm their second loss of the season.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says Kikau is a pretty special physical player- especially when he’s 118 kilos and can do what he can do.

Cleary thinks the former Marist Brothers High School student’s intensity when he’s been out on the field has really improved over the past three weeks.

The Panthers coach adds Kikau looked fatigued at various stages but it was good to bring him back on.

In another game last night, the Rabbitohs thrashed King Vuniyayawa and the Warriors 40-12.

Meanwhile, there will be three games today starting at 5 pm with the Titans taking on the Dragons before West Tigers meet Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake’s Eels will face the Roosters at 9:50 and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be two games tomorrow as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.