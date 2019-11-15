Home

Rugby League

Kikau out of Titans clash

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 26, 2020 11:11 am
Viliame Kikau

Penrith has lost star forward Viliame Kikau for the Round 11 danger clash with Gold Coast.

According to Fox Sports, Kikau has been ruled out after being injured during training alongside Bulldogs sweat on Kieran Foran were injured last week and will not feature in tonights match.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook had earlier raised his concerns over stopping human wrecking ball Kikau as one of the toughest tasks in the NRL.

Article continues after advertisement

Proctor is back from a biceps injury for the Gold Coast this week, along with centre Dale Copley, and Holbrook says his experience and defensive nous will be vital in defusing a lethal Panthers left edge.

Between them, second-rower Kikau and centre Stephan Crichton have scored 13 tries in 10 matches for Penrith this season.

[Source: NRL]

