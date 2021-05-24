Home

Rugby League

Kikau likely to be available in round 16

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 3:05 pm
[Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau will be available for selection in round 16 of the NRL.

This has been confirmed by Panthers physio Pete Green while giving an update on injured players.

Green says they are assessing Kikau’s hamstring injury and he will go through specific strength programs and stage rehab running blocks in the next 10 days.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Kikau should recover in the course of 10 days or so and should be fit for the next round.

Fellow Fijian Apisai Koroisau and the Panthers will be in action tonight against the Roosters at 9.55 but before this the Cowboys face the Sharks at 8pm.

You can catch the Tigers vs Sea Eagles match on Sunday at 6.05pm live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: Panthers.com]

