Kikau helps Panthers overcome Roosters

Fiji born Viliame Kikau helped Penrith Panthers overcome the Sydney Roosters 20-14 at the Suncorp Stadium to keep their minor premiership hopes alive.

Kikau’s long pass resulted in Matt Burton’s first try in the 10th minute giving Panthers an early 6-nil lead.

Roosters lock Victor Radley helped to level the scores at 6-all soon after when he crashed over from close to the Penrith line and Adam Keighran converted.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith bounced back from last weekend’s 37-10 loss to Melbourne.

The win ensured Penrith retain second place on for-and-against ahead of South Sydney after the Rabbitohs 40-12 thumping of Parramatta on Friday night and opens up an eight-point buffer between the top three teams and the fourth-placed Eels and Roosters.

A penalty against rookie Roosters halfback Sam Walker for escorting Kikau off the ball in the chase for a Jarome Luai kick enabled Burton to put the Panthers ahead 8-6 in the 25th minute.

NSW Origin second-rower Angus Crichton was placed on report for a crusher tackle and referee Gerard Sutton sent Kiwi prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to the sin-bin in the 32nd minute after three consecutive ruck infringements by the Roosters.

Penrith centre Paul Momirovski made the Roosters pay for their sins when he scored just three tackles after the sin-binning of Waerea-Hargreaves and another penalty goal by Burton extended their lead to 14-6 at half-time.

Canterbury-bound playmaker Burton scored his second try when he produced another moment of individual brilliance to step four defenders from a scrum win 10 metres from the Roosters line in the 48th minute.

However, Joey Manu got the Roosters back into the game when he dived over in the corner after Walker and Tedesco combined to create space from a scrum win in the 58th minute and a big shot by Radley led to another try by winger Daniel Tupou.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another clash today, Warriors defeated Sharks 18-16.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: NRL]