Kikau good to go this weekend

Good news for Penrith Panthers fans as star forward Viliame Kikau has been cleared to play against the Eels on Saturday in week two of the NRL finals series.

Kikau was charged with dangerous contact by the NRL Match Review Committee following Saturday’s defeat to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 26-year-old received a grade one charge for contact on Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A in the 25th minute of the Qualifying Final in Townsville.

Article continues after advertisement

Kikau will only pay a fine and is free to play for the Panthers in this weekend’s sudden death Semi-Final against Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s Eels.

In week two of the finals series, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Eels meet Panthers at 9:50pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Whoever wins this match will meet defending champions, Melbourne Storm next week.

The winner between Sea Eagles and Roosters will take on the Rabbitohs in another preliminary final next weekend.