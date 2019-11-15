Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

Kikau facing potential two match ban

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 22, 2020 3:55 pm
Viliame Kikau [Source: Penrith Panthers]

Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau is facing a potential two-match ban from his team’s win over the Sharks last night.

Kikau was handed a grade two dangerous contact charge for a late hit on Sharks half Braydon Trindall, and will receive a one-match suspension if he enters and early guilty plea.

He risks a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully fights the charge.

Article continues after advertisement

Kikau scored a try in their 38-12 win over the Sharks.

Today, the Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm followed by the Roosters and West Tigers at 7.30pm then the Rabbitohs meet the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

There will be two games tomorrow with the Bulldogs hosting the Warriors at 4pm and the Knights take on the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.