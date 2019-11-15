Kikau facing potential two match ban

Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau is facing a potential two-match ban from his team’s win over the Sharks last night.

Kikau was handed a grade two dangerous contact charge for a late hit on Sharks half Braydon Trindall, and will receive a one-match suspension if he enters and early guilty plea.

He risks a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully fights the charge.

Kikau scored a try in their 38-12 win over the Sharks.

Today, the Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm followed by the Roosters and West Tigers at 7.30pm then the Rabbitohs meet the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

There will be two games tomorrow with the Bulldogs hosting the Warriors at 4pm and the Knights take on the Cowboys at 6:05pm.