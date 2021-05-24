Kikau expects Fifita to fire up Titans

Fiji Bati and Panthers star Viliame Kikau is expecting Titans forward David Fifita to feature in the second row for Friday night’s clash after playing in the centres last week.

According to NRL.com Kikau will be tasked with marking Fifita for the fourth time in his career.

The Panthers will look to keep their undefeated winning streak alive against a struggling Titans side.

Kikau says when Fifita well the Titans are hard to stop and it’ll be a good match up.

The Panthers play Titans at 8pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tomorrow with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.