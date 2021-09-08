Kikau cops dangerous contact charge

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has been charged with dangerous contact by the NRL Match Review Committee following last night’s defeat to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Kikau received a grade one charge for contact on Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A in the 25th minute of the Qualifying Final in Townsville.

He faces a monetary penalty only and is free to play for the Panthers in next weekend’s sudden death Semi-Final.

Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin, who were penalized for crusher tackles by referee Gerard Sutton, are also available for selection after being cleared by the NRL Match Review Committee.

The Knights will face the Eels at 6.05pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

[Source: NRL]