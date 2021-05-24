Home

Rugby League

Kikau back in starting lineup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 11:54 am
Viliame Kikau

Fiji Bati star Viliame Kikau is back in the Panthers starting lineup for Saturday’s NRL week two finals clash against Waqa Blake’s Eels.

Last week against the Rabbitohs, Kikau was one of the four interchange players as his side went down 10-16.

In a must win match against Paramatta, Panthers Coach Ivan Cleary has brought the giant Fijian back to his starting 13.

Article continues after advertisement

Also making the run on side for Penrith is Apisai Koroisau while Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been named for the Eels.

The Eels meet Panthers at 9:50pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Whoever wins this match will meet defending champions, Melbourne Storm next week.

In another finals match, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday and the winner will take on the Rabbitohs in another preliminary final next weekend.

