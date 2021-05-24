Kikau back for round 16

Fijian international Viliame Kikau will feature for the Panthers in round 16 of the NRL.

Kikau recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in round 15 against the Sharks.

He returns to the back-row, pushing Liam Martin to the bench.

Changes have been made to Penrith’s lineup with key players’ unavailable due to injuries.

Jarome Luai will play at halfback, filling in for Nathan Cleary who is out with a shoulder injury.

Charlie Staines shifts to the fullback position replacing Dylan Edwards who suffered a foot injury.

Kikau and the Panthers face Maika Sivo and the Eels on Friday at 9.55pm.

[Source: Penrith Panthers]