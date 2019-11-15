Kikau and Koroisau to run out for the Panthers

Fiji Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will run out for the Panthers in their NRL round 10 clash against the Cowboys.

The duo featured have been instrumental for the side with their individual brilliance and physicality making an impact in their wins against the Sharks, West Tigers, Rabbitohs, Storm, Warriors, Dragons and the Roosters.

Penrith meets Canterbury tonight at 6.05pm and this match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

But before that the Warriors play the Sharks at 4pm.