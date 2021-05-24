Home

Rugby League

Kikau and Koroisau starts, no change for Rabbitohs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 5:17 am

The grand-finalists of the NRL 2021 season have named their 21-man squads for Sunday’s clash.

Fiji Bati reps, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau are named in the match-day squad for the Panthers.

The only change to the Panthers is the exclusion of powerhouse prop, Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Article continues after advertisement

He suffered ligament damage to his knee against the Storm and will miss the decider.

Pangai will be replaced by Moses Leota.

South Sydney Rabbitohs has retained the same 17 players that stunned the Sea Eagles in the semi-final and smashed the Roosters a week earlier.

Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds has been hampered by a groin complaint but is adamant about pulling through.

The Panthers face the Rabbitohs in the grand final on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]

